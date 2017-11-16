Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Have a Courtside Date Night!

Behati Prinsloo rests her leg on top of Adam Levine‘s leg while sitting court side at the Lakers vs 76ers game on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

The married couple – who are expecting their second child – watched from the front row as the Lakers unfortunately lost 109-115.

Earlier in the day, Behati posted some snapshots of her growing baby bump at 27 weeks.

