Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 8:45 am

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Have a Courtside Date Night!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Have a Courtside Date Night!

Behati Prinsloo rests her leg on top of Adam Levine‘s leg while sitting court side at the Lakers vs 76ers game on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

The married couple – who are expecting their second child – watched from the front row as the Lakers unfortunately lost 109-115.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

Earlier in the day, Behati posted some snapshots of her growing baby bump at 27 weeks.

Check out the photos of the couple on their date night at the Lakers game…
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine behati prinsloo lakers courtside 01
adam levine behati prinsloo lakers courtside 02
adam levine behati prinsloo lakers courtside 03
adam levine behati prinsloo lakers courtside 04
adam levine behati prinsloo lakers courtside 05

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr