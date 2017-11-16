Amber Heard Reunites With Ex Elon Musk For Lunch

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted during a friendly breakfast!

According to TMZ, the exes were spotted chatting over a meal on Thursday morning (November 14) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The pair, who broke up back in August, reportedly sat next to each other and Elon left with a copy of Amber‘s issue of GQ.

The outing comes just a day after Elon told Rolling Stone he was heartbroken by their breakup.

“I was really in love, and it hurt bad…If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” Elon said in the magazine.