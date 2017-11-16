Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 8:44 pm

Amber Heard Reunites With Ex Elon Musk For Lunch

Amber Heard Reunites With Ex Elon Musk For Lunch

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted during a friendly breakfast!

According to TMZ, the exes were spotted chatting over a meal on Thursday morning (November 14) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The pair, who broke up back in August, reportedly sat next to each other and Elon left with a copy of Amber‘s issue of GQ.

The outing comes just a day after Elon told Rolling Stone he was heartbroken by their breakup.

“I was really in love, and it hurt bad…If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” Elon said in the magazine.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard, Elon Musk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr