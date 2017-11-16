Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Take a Romantic Stroll in Venice!

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett look so happy with each other!

The 40-year-old actress and her 47-year-old cinematographer boyfriend were spotted enjoying a trip together on Thursday (November 16) in Venice, Italy.

The new couple stepped out together from their hotel for a late night stroll, stopping by a pharmacy at one point while out on the town.

They also took in the beautiful sunset by each other’s side. Things certainly seem to be heating up between the two!

Anna recently released her book, Unqualified.