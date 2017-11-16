Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 6:04 pm

Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Take a Romantic Stroll in Venice!

Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Take a Romantic Stroll in Venice!

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett look so happy with each other!

The 40-year-old actress and her 47-year-old cinematographer boyfriend were spotted enjoying a trip together on Thursday (November 16) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris

The new couple stepped out together from their hotel for a late night stroll, stopping by a pharmacy at one point while out on the town.

They also took in the beautiful sunset by each other’s side. Things certainly seem to be heating up between the two!

Anna recently released her book, Unqualified.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

