Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:32 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Continue Their Press Tour in New York!

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Continue Their Press Tour in New York!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet have been on the road promoting their Oscar-worthy film Call Me By Your Name and their latest stop is in New York City.

The guys hit the red carpet for Calvin Klein and The Cinema Society’s screening of the film at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday (November 16) in the Big Apple.

The guys were joined by co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, director Luca Guadagnino, and Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers.

FYI: Both Armie and Timothee are wearing clothes by Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.
Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
