Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump at 27 Weeks - See Pics!

Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a baby bump update!

The 28-year-old pregnant model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 15) to share a fun video of herself showing off her bump at 27 weeks.

“Sup 27 weeks,” she wrote over the clip, in which she turns sideways in cartoon glasses as animated leaves fall over the screen.

She rocked a denim jacket, black crop top, and spandex shorts.

Behati and her husband Adam Levine welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, back in September 2016.

