Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Are 'Hanging Out' Again (Report)

Is the flame rekindled between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd?

The 21-year-old model and the 27-year-old performer, who split as a couple around this time in 2016, are “hanging out” again according to E! News.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The Weeknd was photographed stepping out from her apartment in New York City on Tuesday night (November 14) after splitting with Selena Gomez, who’s been hanging out with her own ex, Justin Bieber.

“Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends,” a source told E!.