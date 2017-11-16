Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 12:40 pm

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Are 'Hanging Out' Again (Report)

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Are 'Hanging Out' Again (Report)

Is the flame rekindled between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd?

The 21-year-old model and the 27-year-old performer, who split as a couple around this time in 2016, are “hanging out” again according to E! News.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The Weeknd was photographed stepping out from her apartment in New York City on Tuesday night (November 14) after splitting with Selena Gomez, who’s been hanging out with her own ex, Justin Bieber.

Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends,” a source told E!.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr
  • bbm

    ugh these two…