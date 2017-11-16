Bella Thorne Emotionally Reacts to Lil Peep's Death
Bella Thorne is among many celebrities mourning the loss of Lil Peep, who was reported dead early on Thursday morning (November 16) at the young age of 21.
The 20-year-old actress, who was linked to the rising star at one point, posted on her social media upon hearing the news.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne
“F–k I don’t know what to say,” she wrote on her Twitter. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”
“Anybody out there who’s a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was, you guys know how great he was…he was even more f–king great as a person,” he sadly said in an Instagram story.
“Look at that big f–king smile🐥 always lit up the room. Hearts are breaking everywhere. @lilpeep,” she wrote on Instagram.
See her posts below.
Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice
— bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017