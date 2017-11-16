Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:48 pm

Ben Affleck Is Embracing His Gray Hair - See His Salt & Pepper Look!

Ben Affleck greets his fans and signs autographs after a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor appears to be embracing his gray hair and he sported a salt and pepper look that looked more distinct than earlier in the week at the Justice League premiere.

Ben was joined at the taping by his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. She was seen exiting the studio behind him.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

