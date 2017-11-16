Blake Shelton Jokes He's Overshadowing Gwen Stefani: 'I Feel Bad for Her'

Blake Shelton makes an appearance on The Ellen Show to discuss his newfound title of Sexiest Man Alive!

“I mean, you know, you can’t be the Sexiest Man Alive unless you’re the Sexiest Man Alive,” the 41-year-old singer said on the show. “You know, I said this in the magazine—when I did my interview for Sexiest Man Alive—that I’d been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year I get to be sexy, I’m going to milk this for everything that it’s worth.”

The conversation soon turned to Blake‘s girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani.

“I feel bad for her, because she has been in the spotlight and this symbol of beauty,” Blake joked about his newfound status, to which Ellen responded, “And now you’re overshadowing her?”

“I guess,” Blake responded. “You know what? It’s going to be humbling. It’s going to be humbling—for her. But, I think she’s got a big enough heart she can deal with it.”