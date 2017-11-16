Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:04 pm

Camila Cabello & Sofia Carson Have Real-Life Princess Moments at Latin Grammy Awards 2017

Camila Cabello & Sofia Carson Have Real-Life Princess Moments at Latin Grammy Awards 2017

Camila Cabello and Sofia Carson wore the prettiest dresses to the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards!

The 20-year-old “Havana” singer and the 24-year-old Descendants 2 star hit the red carpet for the big night held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday (November 16) in Las Vegas.

They both looked like real-life royalty – Camila in her tulle watercolor gown with bow straps and Sofia in her semi-sheer black furry dress.

Sofia presented Colombian musician Juanes with the award for Best Pop/Rock Album for Mis Planes Son Amarte.

They were joined by Mexican singer Sofia Reyes as well as Steve Aoki, Maluma, J Balvin, and French Montana, who all took the stage to perform.

FYI: Camila is wearing Monique Lhuillier. Sofia C. is wearing Elie Saab. Sofia R. is wearing Fabiana Milazzo.

25+ pictures inside of Camila Cabello, Sofia Carson, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 01
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 02
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 03
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 04
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 05
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 06
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 07
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 08
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 09
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 10
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 11
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 12
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 13
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 14
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 15
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 16
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 17
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 18
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 19
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 20
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 21
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 22
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 23
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 24
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 25
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 26
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 27
camila cabello and sofia carson have real life princess moments at latin grammy awards 2017 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Cabello, French Montana, J Balvin, Maluma, Sofia Carson, Sofia Reyes, Steve Aoki

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr