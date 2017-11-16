Camila Cabello & Sofia Carson Have Real-Life Princess Moments at Latin Grammy Awards 2017

Camila Cabello and Sofia Carson wore the prettiest dresses to the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards!

The 20-year-old “Havana” singer and the 24-year-old Descendants 2 star hit the red carpet for the big night held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday (November 16) in Las Vegas.

They both looked like real-life royalty – Camila in her tulle watercolor gown with bow straps and Sofia in her semi-sheer black furry dress.

Sofia presented Colombian musician Juanes with the award for Best Pop/Rock Album for Mis Planes Son Amarte.

They were joined by Mexican singer Sofia Reyes as well as Steve Aoki, Maluma, J Balvin, and French Montana, who all took the stage to perform.

FYI: Camila is wearing Monique Lhuillier. Sofia C. is wearing Elie Saab. Sofia R. is wearing Fabiana Milazzo.

