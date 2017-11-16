Celebrities React to the Death of Lil Peep
Post Malone, Pete Wentz, Zane Lowe and more stars are expressing their condolences following the news of the death of Lil Peep.
The rising 21-year-old singer and rapper died at the age of 21, as reported by Billboard early on Thursday morning (November 16).
“In the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. i love you bud. forever,” Post wrote on his Twitter.
in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4
— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017
Lil peep wtfffffffffff bro I'm sick❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) November 16, 2017
No. Not lil peep 💔
— pw (@petewentz) November 16, 2017
So young. So sad. RIP @Lilpeep
— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) November 16, 2017
rip lil peep 😞
— father (@father) November 16, 2017
Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep
— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017