Celebrities React to the Death of Lil Peep

Post Malone, Pete Wentz, Zane Lowe and more stars are expressing their condolences following the news of the death of Lil Peep.

The rising 21-year-old singer and rapper died at the age of 21, as reported by Billboard early on Thursday morning (November 16).

“In the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. i love you bud. forever,” Post wrote on his Twitter.

See more reactions to the sad news about Lil Peep below.