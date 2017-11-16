Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 5:30 am

Chrissy Teigen Stays Chic While Heading Out of Los Angeles!

Chrissy Teigen Stays Chic While Heading Out of Los Angeles!

Chrissy Teigen looks fashionable on the go!

The 31-year-old model and author was spotted departing from the airport on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The stylish star looked chic even in travel mode, carrying a large bag and wearing sunglasses as she headed in to catch her flight.

Chrissy was recently spotted at the star-studded baby shower for friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She also got her glam on at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend in Culver City, Calif.
chrissy teigen airport 00
chrissy teigen airport 00
chrissy teigen airport 01
chrissy teigen airport 01
chrissy teigen airport 02
chrissy teigen airport 02
chrissy teigen airport 03
chrissy teigen airport 03
chrissy teigen airport 04
chrissy teigen airport 04

Photos: INSTARimages.com
