Thu, 16 November 2017 at 12:45 pm

Dave Franco Says Brother James Stayed In Character While Directing 'The Disaster Artist'

James Franco flashes a smile alongside his younger brother Dave while attending a special screening of his latest film The Disaster Artist held at the Metrograph on Wednesday (November 14) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor and Dave, 32, were joined by their co-star Ari Graynor, writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, as well as AnnaSophia Robb and Arturo Castro, who stepped out to show their support.

Dave recently opened up about James staying in character as Tommy Wiseau while he was also directing the flick, which hits theaters on December 8.

“There’s not much he can do that surprises me. Almost every day, a new person would come to the set, and I would have to prep them that they would not be interacting with James today. They would be interacting with Tommy,” Dave revealed (via Variety).

Seth Rogen. It took him about a week to get used to it,” Dave continued. “I remember at one point, he came up to me and said, ‘This is freaking me out and you’re his brother. How the fuck are you keeping a straight face through any of these takes?’ I remember Seth’s grandma came to set one day, and after a few hours, she finally asked, ‘Where’s James?’ Seth pointed to my brother, who was in the Tommy makeup. At that point, Seth’s grandma decided that she wasn’t going to like the movie.”
Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: AnnaSophia Robb, Ari Graynor, Arturo Castro, Dave Franco, James Franco

