Dwayne Johnson Faces Giant Creatures in 'Rampage' Trailer - Watch Now!

Dwayne Johnson attempts to save the world from gigantic animal-like creatures in the first trailer for his upcoming movie Rampage!

In the film, based on the classic 1980s video game, the 45-year-old actor plays a primatologist who shares a special bond with George, a gorilla he has been taking care of since birth.

However, a genetic experiment gone wrong ends up mutating George into an oversized, destructive force.

Other animals get affected as well. “You don’t know about the 30-foot wolf?” Dwayne‘s character gets asked in the clip.

Rampage is directed by Brad Peyton and also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on April 20, and watch the trailer below!



RAMPAGE – OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD]