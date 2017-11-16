'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Gets Title & First Cast Photo!

The title for the highly anticipated sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has been revealed: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In addition, a first look photo was also just revealed and features, from left to right, the main cast! Check out Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Ezra Miller (Credence), Claudia Kim (Maledictus), Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt), Dan Fogler (Jacob), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald).

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

The film hits theaters one year from today!