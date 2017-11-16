Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 9:35 am

'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Gets Title & First Cast Photo!

'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Gets Title & First Cast Photo!

The title for the highly anticipated sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has been revealed: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In addition, a first look photo was also just revealed and features, from left to right, the main cast! Check out Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Ezra Miller (Credence), Claudia Kim (Maledictus), Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt), Dan Fogler (Jacob), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald).

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

The film hits theaters one year from today!
Just Jared on Facebook
fantastic beasts title photo 01
fantastic beasts title photo 02

Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr