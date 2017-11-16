George Clooney Is Returning to Television With a 'Catch-22' Adaptation!

George Clooney just landed an exciting new role!

The Academy Award-winning actor will star in and direct a six-episode limited-series television adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22, written by Luke Davies and David Michod.

George will play Col. Cathcart in his first small-screen role since NBC’s ER.

The show will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, but does not yet have a network. It will be shopped around in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Catch-22 was first adapted as a feature film in 1970.