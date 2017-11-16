Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 6:37 pm

George Clooney Is Returning to Television With a 'Catch-22' Adaptation!

George Clooney Is Returning to Television With a 'Catch-22' Adaptation!

George Clooney just landed an exciting new role!

The Academy Award-winning actor will star in and direct a six-episode limited-series television adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22, written by Luke Davies and David Michod.



George will play Col. Cathcart in his first small-screen role since NBC’s ER.

The show will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, but does not yet have a network. It will be shopped around in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Catch-22 was first adapted as a feature film in 1970.
Photos: Getty Images
