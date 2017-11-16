Gigi Hadid Eats Another Burger With Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'!

Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017 at 3:28 pm

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her new shoe line, which goes toward an amazing cause – and enjoying a delicious burger to celebrate!

The 22-year-old model visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (November 15).

During her appearance, Gigi spoke with Jimmy about her obsession with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, being Glamour‘s Woman of the Year and using her Stuart Weitzman shoe line, the EyeLove and EyeLoveMore collections, to build new schools in Guatemala Ghana and Laos.

The two then enjoyed a burger together – a throwback to indulging in burgers last year together.

FYI: Gigi is wearing an Adam Selman shirt skirt.

Watch below!

Pictured below: Gigi heads out on Wednesday afternoon (November 15) in New York City.
