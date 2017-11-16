Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid will no longer be taking the runway for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 22-year-old model announced the news on Twitter.

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! :) x” Gigi tweeted out to her fans.

If you missed it, here’s every model walking in the 2017 show this year! Gigi‘s sister Bella is still walking at this time.