Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 9:00 am

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrate Bumble Bizz Launch!

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles Launch Dinner held at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday (November 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress, who hosted the event, was joined by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Sara and Erin Foster, Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow.

Bumble Bizz, which officially launched on October 2, is a separate section on the original dating app. It’s meant to offer the opportunity to network from your phone, swiping through eligible prospectives in interesting industries.

That same evening, Kim made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” – Watch here!
Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Erin Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Judd Apatow, Kim Kardashian, Leslie Mann, Sara Foster

