Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrate Bumble Bizz Launch!

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles Launch Dinner held at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday (November 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress, who hosted the event, was joined by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Sara and Erin Foster, Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow.

Bumble Bizz, which officially launched on October 2, is a separate section on the original dating app. It’s meant to offer the opportunity to network from your phone, swiping through eligible prospectives in interesting industries.

