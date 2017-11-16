Haim & Kate Mara Rock Dior at Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party 2017!

The ladies of Haim strike a fierce pose while attending the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party made possible by Dior held on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.

The band – Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – were joined at the event by Kate Mara, Portia Doubleday, Rebecca Hall, Michelle Monaghan, Mia Moretti, Cara Santana, Leigh Lezark as well as models Carlotta Kohl, Teddy Quinlivan and Skylar Tartz.

The event celebrated visionary artist Cai Guo-Qiang, former President of Guggenheim Board of Trustees Jennifer Blei Stockman, and UBS, in recognition of its collaboration on the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, with a special musical performance by HAIM and DJ set by Kindness (aka Adam Bainbridge).

FYI: All the ladies were dressed in Christian Dior.