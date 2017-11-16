Here's Why Kim Kardashian Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian‘s surrogate was not in attendance at her baby shower for her upcoming baby, and she’s explaining why.

“I, um, I did not [invite her],” Kim told The Real hosts on Thursday. “I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day. And, you know, I just thought, I don’t know, it was like a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet. So I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we’re celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

On the mystery woman carrying her third child with Kanye West, Kim said, “I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing.”

MORE STORIES ON KIM AND HER THIRD BABY:

Check out photos from Kim’s shower below…