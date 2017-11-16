Hugh Jackman & Diane Kruger Win Big at Bambi Awards 2017

Hugh Jackman holds up his shiny new Bambi Award at the ceremony held at the Stage Theater on Thursday (November 16) in Berlin, Germany.

Also in attendance at the event were Diane Kruger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and model Claudia Schiffer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane also won an award that evening, a special prize from the jury for her work in In the Fade. Congrats!

FYI: Diane is wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Check out the photos from the awards show below…