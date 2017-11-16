Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 4:37 pm

Hugh Jackman & Diane Kruger Win Big at Bambi Awards 2017

Hugh Jackman & Diane Kruger Win Big at Bambi Awards 2017

Hugh Jackman holds up his shiny new Bambi Award at the ceremony held at the Stage Theater on Thursday (November 16) in Berlin, Germany.

Also in attendance at the event were Diane Kruger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and model Claudia Schiffer.

Diane also won an award that evening, a special prize from the jury for her work in In the Fade. Congrats!

FYI: Diane is wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Check out the photos from the awards show below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Claudia Schiffer, Diane Kruger, Hugh Jackman

