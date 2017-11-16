Is There a 'Justice League' End Credits Scene?

Justice League is hitting theaters at midnight and fans are going to want to know some major tidbits after the credits!

Well, if you’re seeing the movie tonight, be sure to stick around. There are two scenes to catch!

The film brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane) and Amber Heard (Mera) also star.

The first scene happens in the middle of the credits, while another plays at the end of the credits. The scene harkens back to a scene earlier in the film about the speed of Superman vs The Flash.

SPOILERS for end credit scene ahead!

The end credits scene shows that Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) escaped from prison! He’s on a yacht, and a masked man is also there. The masked man is presumed to be Deathstroke, who will be introduced in the Batman standalone film.