Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 2:26 am

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, & Tom Cullen Attend InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, & Tom Cullen Attend InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration

Jake Gyllenhaal flashed a smile while striking a pose at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 36-year-old Life actor suited up for the event held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He was joined by Tatiana Maslany and her boyfriend and The Other Half co-star Tom Cullen.

Also in attendance were Fantastic Four‘s Jamie Bell, American GodsRicky Whittle, LimitlessHill Harper, Twin PeaksKyle MacLachlan, and CHiPsJessica McNamee.

Don’t miss the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7 on NBC!
