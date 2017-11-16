James Franco Set to Star in 'Multiple Men' Marvel Flick!

James Franco has signed on to star in the latest Marvel comic being brought to the big screen!

The 39-year-old actor will play Marvel character Multiple Man, who is a part of the X-Men universe.

In the comics, Multiple Man is Jamie Madrox, a man born with cloning powers.

His family moves to a remote farm where he is fitted with a special suit to control his powers where he lives quietly until his suit malfunctions and he begins to go crazy.

James will be teaming up with Fox on the film, who has also brought in Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg and producer Simon Kinberg.