Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 5:28 pm

James Franco Set to Star in 'Multiple Men' Marvel Flick!

James Franco Set to Star in 'Multiple Men' Marvel Flick!

James Franco has signed on to star in the latest Marvel comic being brought to the big screen!

The 39-year-old actor will play Marvel character Multiple Man, who is a part of the X-Men universe.

In the comics, Multiple Man is Jamie Madrox, a man born with cloning powers.

His family moves to a remote farm where he is fitted with a special suit to control his powers where he lives quietly until his suit malfunctions and he begins to go crazy.

James will be teaming up with Fox on the film, who has also brought in Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg and producer Simon Kinberg.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr