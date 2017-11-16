Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson and her fiance, pro wrestler David Otunga, have split and she has also received a protective order against him.

The 36-year-old The Voice coach was in a relationship with David for ten years.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for Jennifer told People in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Jennifer and David are the parents of an eight-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.