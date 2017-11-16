Top Stories
Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 10:55 pm

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson and her fiance, pro wrestler David Otunga, have split and she has also received a protective order against him.

The 36-year-old The Voice coach was in a relationship with David for ten years.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for Jennifer told People in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Jennifer and David are the parents of an eight-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.
