Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Have a Date Night in Los Angeles

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had a date night last night in Los Angeles.

The pair were seen heading inside hot spot Beauty & Essex for dinner on Wednesday (November 15). Later that night, Justin went solo to Avenue Nightclub for a night out.

In February, Justin will be taking the stage as the Super Bowl halftime performer! The annual football game will take place on February 4, 2018, live from Minneapolis. We won’t know which teams are competing until the end of January.