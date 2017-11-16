Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:05 am

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place' Trailer Will Give You Nightmares - Watch Now!

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place' Trailer Will Give You Nightmares - Watch Now!

The first trailer for A Quiet Place, starring real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, just debuted and it’s very scary.

Not much is known about the film – and the trailer is the first glimpse we’ve gotten at a synopsis. The words, “If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you,” appear on the screen as John, Emily, and two children remain totally silent.

Unfortunately, a glass lantern breaks and it becomes clear they are now being hunted.

The film, which was also directed by John, will be in theaters on April 6, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount
Posted to: A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    don’t they know that married people shouldn’t make movies together? they’ll end up divorced.