John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place' Trailer Will Give You Nightmares - Watch Now!

The first trailer for A Quiet Place, starring real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, just debuted and it’s very scary.

Not much is known about the film – and the trailer is the first glimpse we’ve gotten at a synopsis. The words, “If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you,” appear on the screen as John, Emily, and two children remain totally silent.

Unfortunately, a glass lantern breaks and it becomes clear they are now being hunted.

The film, which was also directed by John, will be in theaters on April 6, 2018.