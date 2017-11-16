Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017

Kevin Spacey Faces 20 New Allegations of 'Inappropriate Behavior' at London Theater

Kevin Spacey Faces 20 New Allegations of 'Inappropriate Behavior' at London Theater

Kevin Spacey allegedly acted inappropriately with 20 people during his time serving as the Artistic Director at the Old Vic theater in London, England between 2004 and 2015.

The theater released a statement, saying personal testimonies were gathered by 20 individuals
alleging inappropriate behavior, all of whom are young men and none were under the age of 18.

One of the men came forward after the incident, but the others remained silent. The theater also said it has encouraged fourteen of the men to report the conduct to the police.

Spacey is currently seeking treatment after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

