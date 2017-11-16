Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardine Smoothie Instead of Talking About Khloe & Kylie's Pregnancies - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” while making an appearance on last night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The premise of the game is that James gets to pick a disgusting item for the celeb to eat if they refuse to answer a juicy question. Kim also got to ask James questions and watch him chow down as well.

For her first question, Kim was asked to rank her sisters best to worst dressed – and the order was: Kendall, Kris Jenner, Kylie, Kourtney, and then Khloe.

Next, James had to answer which guest on the show has been the biggest jerk. “I know exactly who it is. There’s no way on earth I’m saying it!” James responded, while choosing to eat a disgusting treat.

Kim also revealed that Kanye falls asleep everywhere and it’s a habit she wants to change about him. By answering this question, Kim avoided eating the genitals of a bull.

James then had to reveal his least favorite Kardashian/Jenner, or else drink bird saliva. “Easy. Kylie! Kylie Jenner. She pulled out the show…F*ck her, she’s the one!,” he answered.

Kim‘s final question she had to answer was if Kylie and Kourtney are actually pregnant. Instead of answering, Kim drank a sardine smoothie and the audience couldn’t believe it!

If you missed it, earlier this year, Khloe played the very same game with James and it’s too good!

FYI: Kim is wearing Ralph Lauren.