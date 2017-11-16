Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 8:29 pm

Kim Kardashian Gets Glam For Serena Williams' Wedding!

Kim Kardashian Gets Glam For Serena Williams' Wedding!

Kim Kardashian looked super chic while on her way to Serena Williams‘ wedding!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted while getting off her jet on Thursday evening (November 16) in New Orleans.

Kim headed into the private airport and later emerged into a simple, long black gown.

She was also joined by her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Later that evening, Serena is set to marry Alexis Ohanian in a private ceremony with friends and family.

The night before, Serena and friends including Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, and Cynthia Erivo got together for a low key rehearsal dinner.

