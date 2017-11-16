Kim Kardashian Gets Glam For Serena Williams' Wedding!

Kim Kardashian looked super chic while on her way to Serena Williams‘ wedding!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted while getting off her jet on Thursday evening (November 16) in New Orleans.

Kim headed into the private airport and later emerged into a simple, long black gown.

She was also joined by her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Later that evening, Serena is set to marry Alexis Ohanian in a private ceremony with friends and family.

The night before, Serena and friends including Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, and Cynthia Erivo got together for a low key rehearsal dinner.