Thu, 16 November 2017 at 12:05 pm
Kim Kardashian's Fragrance Grossed a Massive Amount in 1 Day of Sales
- Kim Kardashian made ten million dollars from the first day of sales for her perfume – TMZ
- Here’s your first look at the Fantastic Beasts sequel – Just Jared Jr
- Angelina Jolie made an appearance in Vancouver – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s what Blake Shelton used to think of himself – TooFab
- Rest in peace, Lil Peep – MTV
- This is the ultimate Christmas playlist – Popsugar
