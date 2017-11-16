Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Lil Peep has sadly passed away at the age of 21, according to Billboard.

The cause of the emerging New York-based rapper and singer’s death is not yet known.

Peep’s manager Chase Ortega tweeted what appeared to be a confirmation of the news early on Thursday morning (November 16): “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f–k,” he wrote.

His debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, had just dropped in August. His tracks, including “White Wine” and “Benz Truck,” notched millions of views on YouTube.

“In the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. i love you bud. forever,” Post Malone wrote on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with Peep‘s friends and family at this difficult time.
