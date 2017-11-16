Live-Action Pokemon Movie Casts 'Get Down' Star Justice Smith as Lead

Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017

The upcoming first-ever live-action Pokemon film – titled Detective Pikachu – has cast its lead role!

Justice Smith, 22 – best known for portraying Radar in the movie Paper Towns and Ezekiel in the Netflix series The Get Down – will be playing the main character, Variety reports.

Goosebumps director Rob Letterman is on board to direct from a script by Guardians of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.

Detective Pikachu is planned as the first in a series revolving around the popular Pokemon franchise.

No other stars or a release date have yet been revealed. Keep checking back with Just Jared for the latest updates!
