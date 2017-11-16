Mandy Moore & 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Meet Up at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration!

Mandy Moore and her This Is Us co-stars had themselves a fun night out at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 33-year-old actress met up with her cast mates Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson at the event held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance at the big bash were Kate Walsh, Rachel Brosnahan, Jackie Cruz, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, American Crime‘s Felicity Huffman, Star Trek Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin Green and Sarah Gadon.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Kate Spade shoes and is carrying a Rebecca Minkoff clutch. Angela is wearing a Mario Dice dress. Sarah is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress.