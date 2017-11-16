Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 12:26 am

Mariah Carey Cancels First Several Shows of Upcoming Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey Cancels First Several Shows of Upcoming Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey sadly got a gift she really wasn’t asking for this holiday season.

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse singer revealed on Wednesday (November 15) that she’s being forced to cancel “the first several shows” of her upcoming Christmas tour.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote on Twitter.

“You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

We hope she feels better soon! Check out her message below.
