Thu, 16 November 2017 at 2:40 pm

Michael Shannon & Octavia Spencer Celebrate 'The Shape Of Water' Premiere!

Octavia Spencer is all smiles as she poses alongside her handsome co-star Michael Shannon at the premiere of their latest film The Shape Of Water held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Wednesday (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old actress and Michael, 43, were joined at the event by their other cast mates Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, David Hewlett, Michael Stuhlbarg and their director Guillermo del Toro.

Also in attendance to show their support were director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Blade Runner 2049 star Sylvia Hoeks, and Mark Duplass and his wife Katie Aselton.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia) discover a secret classified experiment – Watch trailer here!

FYI: Octavia is wearing a custom Tadashi Shoji dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth earrings and ring. Sally is wearing a Dior jacket with a blue silk organza skirt.
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Doug Jones., Guillermo del Toro, Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Michael Shannon, michael stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer, Sally Hawkins, Sylvia Hoeks

