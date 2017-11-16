Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 7:47 pm

Miley Cyrus Looks Beautiful in Blue During Venice Beach Shoot

Miley Cyrus Looks Beautiful in Blue During Venice Beach Shoot

Miley Cyrus had a fun photo shoot on the beach today!

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer was spotted snapping some pics on Thursday (November 16) in Venice, Calif.

She rocked a blue sweater that gave a glimpse of her toned tummy, cut-off denim shorts, blue streaks in her hair, and giant square earrings.

It looked like Miley was doing a shoot for Converse, as she was also seen wearing the brand’s sneakers in two other colors and looks.

One look featured head-to-toe pink as Miley stepped in pink bubblegum, and the other featured a summer dress, straw hat, and powder blue Converse.

Her mom Tish was also on hand.

Miley recently returned from Savannah, Ga., where she was visiting her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth as he filmed his new movie Killerman.

& it was alllll yellllllloooowwww ! @converse coming soon

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

See more photos from Miley’s shoot below…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

