Millie Bobby Brown Poses for a Fashion Shoot in Sydney!

Millie Bobby Brown is looking stylish!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted sporting a variety of high fashion looks while posing for a photo shoot on Wednesday (November 15) in Sydney, Australia.

On Saturday (November 11), Millie got a thrill by meeting Drake backstage at his concert in Melbourne. The two are big fans of each other!



Millie recently gushed to Jimmy Fallon about her love for all things Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and they love her right back!