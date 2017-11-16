Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 2:05 am

Mudbound's Mary J. Blige & Garrett Hedlund Get Glam for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Event

Mudbound's Mary J. Blige & Garrett Hedlund Get Glam for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Event

Mudbound co-stars Mary J. Blige and Garrett Hedlund are looking sharp on the red carpet!

The actors were photographed during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary J. Blige

The two stars were also joined by Mudbound writer and director Dee Rees. Diane Warren also walked the red carpet at the event.

Mudbound will be released on Netflix on Friday (November 17), and is already receiving rave reviews from critics.
Photos: Getty Images
