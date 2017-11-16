Nick Jonas & Camila Cabello Honor Alejandro Sanz at Latin Grammy Awards 2017!

Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello are paying tribute to the legendary Alejandro Sanz!

The 25-year-old and 20-year-old pop sensations both performed at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards Person Of The Year event at Mandalay Bay Arena on Wednesday night (November 15) in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The night was filled with tribute performances: Nick, Anitta and Residente sang a rendition of Alejandro’s “Looking for Paradise,” while Camila and Juanes performed “Quisiera Ser.”

Stars including Lele Pons, Sofia Carson and Sofia Reyes attended the event and hit the red carpet.

The 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision at 8 pm EST on Thursday night (November 16).

20+ pictures from the event inside…