Nicki Minaj Opens Up About the Possibility of Releasing an Album With Beyonce Knowles!

Nicki Minaj graces the cover of Paper, which is out on newsstands on November 28.

Here’s what the 34-year-old rapper had to say:

On the idea of a female equivalent to Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s Watch the Throne: “I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven’t thought too much about that, though. The only person that I’ve seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé ’cause we did ‘***Flawless’ [remix] and ‘Feeling Myself’ and we’ve actually performed together. I always see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,’ but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans…They’re far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it’s hard to make that work.”



On her fanbase: “I have a loyal fan base who never leaves. And all they do is motivate me and believe in me and fight for me. So anything that even seems negative has only made me even more of a magical unicorn. I feel this year I have never been stronger, I have all my super powers back. I’ve never felt this powerful, as a woman, as an emcee — I’ve never felt this invincible.”

On her next studio album: “I think the real music lovers just wanna be surprised, and all they care about is if I’ve grown as an artist and if they’re gonna be able to truly relate…I really don’t have much to say about the album other than it’s great and I’m excited about it.”

