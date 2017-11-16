Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Glen Powell Couple Up for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Glen Powell stunned at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress and the 29-year-old Hidden Figures actor hit the black carpet at the event held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Nina shimmered in a long black and red spaghetti-strap dress.

They were joined by Lea Michele, Jacob Tremblay, Ross Lynch, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould, and 13 Reasons Why‘s Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, and Tommy Dorfman.

Back in July, Nina invited Glen as her date to BFF Julianne Hough‘s wedding, where pictures of the duo kissing in the photo booth seemed to confirm they were together.

FYI: Nina is wearing Ralph Lauren. Sarah is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes with Vardui Kara and Sara Weinstock jewelry. Lea is wearing Yanina Couture with EF Collection and Savannah Stranger jewelry. Katherine is wearing Valentino with Christian Louboutin shoes.

