Rachel Bilson Joins the Cast of 'Take Two' From 'Castle' Creators
Rachel Bilson is teaming up with Eddie Cibrian for a new ABC drama!
The duo are set to star in Take Two, from the creators of hit series Castle.
According to THR, the show is set to follow the former star of a hit cop series who is fresh out of rehab following a bender of epic proportion.
In an attempt to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing a private investigator to research for a potential comeback role.
Rachel most recently stared on Nashville but it was recently revealed she will not be returning for the show’s sixth season.