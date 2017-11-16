Rachel Bilson Joins the Cast of 'Take Two' From 'Castle' Creators

Rachel Bilson is teaming up with Eddie Cibrian for a new ABC drama!

The duo are set to star in Take Two, from the creators of hit series Castle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

According to THR, the show is set to follow the former star of a hit cop series who is fresh out of rehab following a bender of epic proportion.

In an attempt to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing a private investigator to research for a potential comeback role.

Rachel most recently stared on Nashville but it was recently revealed she will not be returning for the show’s sixth season.