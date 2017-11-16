Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 4:43 pm

Remy Ma & Lil Kim Team Up in 'Wake Me Up' Video - Watch Now!

Remy Ma and Lil Kim are bringing their hot new collaboration “Wake Me Up” to life on the screen!

The rap superstars turn their track into a high fashion affair in the Eif Rivera-directed music video, which just dropped on Thursday (November 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Kim

The heist and mob-inspired video was shot on location in the Bronx, and finds the duo tearing through the city in a luxury vehicle and being bosses.

“Wake Me Up” is the first taste of Remy’s upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is due for release in early 2018.

Watch the video below!
Photos: Columbia Records
Posted to: Music, Remy Ma, video. lil kim

