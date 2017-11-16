Remy Ma & Lil Kim Team Up in 'Wake Me Up' Video - Watch Now!

Remy Ma and Lil Kim are bringing their hot new collaboration “Wake Me Up” to life on the screen!

The rap superstars turn their track into a high fashion affair in the Eif Rivera-directed music video, which just dropped on Thursday (November 16).

The heist and mob-inspired video was shot on location in the Bronx, and finds the duo tearing through the city in a luxury vehicle and being bosses.

“Wake Me Up” is the first taste of Remy’s upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is due for release in early 2018.

Watch the video below!