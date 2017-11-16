Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 6:53 pm

Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Welcome Baby No. 2!

Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Welcome Baby No. 2!

Congratulations are in order for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale!

The 38-year-old actress and the 47-year-old actor – who co-starred in Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners – welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday (November 16), People reports.

Further details, such as the baby’s sex and name, have not yet been revealed, and a rep for the couple had no comment at this time.

Rose and Bobby have been together since 2012 and are also parents to 21-month-old son Rocco. Bobby is also dad to actor son Jake, 22, from a previous relationship.

Keep checking back with Just Jared for the latest!
Just Jared on Facebook
rosy byrne and bobby cannavale welcome baby no 2 01
rosy byrne and bobby cannavale welcome baby no 2 02
rosy byrne and bobby cannavale welcome baby no 2 03
rosy byrne and bobby cannavale welcome baby no 2 04
rosy byrne and bobby cannavale welcome baby no 2 05

Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr