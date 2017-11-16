Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Welcome Baby No. 2!
Congratulations are in order for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale!
The 38-year-old actress and the 47-year-old actor – who co-starred in Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners – welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday (November 16), People reports.
Further details, such as the baby’s sex and name, have not yet been revealed, and a rep for the couple had no comment at this time.
Rose and Bobby have been together since 2012 and are also parents to 21-month-old son Rocco. Bobby is also dad to actor son Jake, 22, from a previous relationship.
