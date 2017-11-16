Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 4:57 pm

Sam Smith & Rita Ora Shine on the Red Carpet at Bambi Awards 2017!

Sam Smith and Rita Ora look fabulous on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old Thrill Of It All crooner and the 26-year-old “Anywhere” entertainer both appeared at the 2017 Bambi Awards at Stage Theater on Thursday (November 16) in Berlin, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

In addition to hitting the red carpet, Sam performed his hit “Too Good at Goodbyes” on stage, while Rita performed “Anywhere.”

“Bambi Awards 2017 thank you for having me back! Time to go on stage and perform Anywhere!” Rita wrote on her Instagram.

Sam and 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn have been showing a lot of love for each other on Instagram lately.
