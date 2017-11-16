Sam Smith & Rita Ora Shine on the Red Carpet at Bambi Awards 2017!

Sam Smith and Rita Ora look fabulous on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old Thrill Of It All crooner and the 26-year-old “Anywhere” entertainer both appeared at the 2017 Bambi Awards at Stage Theater on Thursday (November 16) in Berlin, Germany.

In addition to hitting the red carpet, Sam performed his hit “Too Good at Goodbyes” on stage, while Rita performed “Anywhere.”

“Bambi Awards 2017 thank you for having me back! Time to go on stage and perform Anywhere!” Rita wrote on her Instagram.

Sam and 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn have been showing a lot of love for each other on Instagram lately.