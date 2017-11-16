Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 6:33 pm

Scott Disick & Corey Gamble Go Shopping Ahead of Ski Trip!

Scott Disick & Corey Gamble Go Shopping Ahead of Ski Trip!

Scott Disick and Corey Gamble met up to do some serious shopping!

The two friends were spotted while heading out of the Sports LTD store on Thursday (November 15) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Scott and Corey were joined by another pal as they shopped around the store looking for ski and snowboard accessories.

They were reportedly filming for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

It looks like Corey might be planning a getaway in the near future, as he took to his Instagram to share a photo of the snowy mountains.

“SooN….. can’t wait to get here.. the one place that makes BS not matter,” Corey captioned the photo.

