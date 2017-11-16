Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer & Rapper Dies at 21

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:25 am

Sebastian Stan Presents 'I, Tonya' at Special Screening

Sebastian Stan Presents 'I, Tonya' at Special Screening

Sebastian Stan looks so suave at a screening of I, Tonya during 2017 AFI Fest on Wednesday (November 15) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor was joined for the appearance by the director of the film, Craig Gillespie and the writer of the movie, Steven Rogers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

If you missed it, you can watch the full length trailer for I, Tonya here.

The film will be hitting select theaters on December 8.

Check out the photos of Sebastian at the screening for his movie…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sebastian Stan

