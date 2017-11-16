Sebastian Stan Presents 'I, Tonya' at Special Screening

Sebastian Stan looks so suave at a screening of I, Tonya during 2017 AFI Fest on Wednesday (November 15) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor was joined for the appearance by the director of the film, Craig Gillespie and the writer of the movie, Steven Rogers.

If you missed it, you can watch the full length trailer for I, Tonya here.

The film will be hitting select theaters on December 8.

