Thu, 16 November 2017 at 1:32 pm

Serena Williams Keeps Low Profile at Rehearsal Dinner Ahead of Big Wedding Day!

Serena Williams Keeps Low Profile at Rehearsal Dinner Ahead of Big Wedding Day!

Serena Williams keeps a jacket over her head as she tries to keep a low profile while making her way out of her rehearsal dinner held at Emeril Lagasse‘s new restaurant Meril on Wednesday evening (November 15) in New Orleans.

The 36-year-old tennis player and new mother was joined by a group of family and friends including her mother and coach Oracene Price, sisters Venus, Isha and Lyndrea and celeb pals Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, and Cynthia Erivo.

Serena and her guests were seen arriving to dinner around 9pm on buses and all carrying a Yondr, a device that locks up your cellular device so it cannot be used, creating a no-phone zone.

Serena will reportedly be tying the knot with her fiance Alexis Ohanian during a ceremony on Thursday (November 16), according to Daily Mail.
